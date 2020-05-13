VANCOUVER -- The May long weekend often marks the opening of Vancouver's public outdoor pools, but this Victoria Day, swimmers will be disappointed.

The Vancouver Park Board addressed questions around whether its five outdoor pools will open in a news release Wednesday.

An exact timeline was not provided, but the board said the opening of the Second Beach, Kitsilano Beach, New Brighton Park, Maple Grove Park and Hillcrest Aquatic Centre pools has been delayed due to COVID-19.

"Public safety is our top priority and unfortunately we are not in a position to open this weekend," the board's director of recreation Daisy Chin said.

The board said it is conducting a review of how to protect swimmers and staff from catching the virus.

As it looks for a solution, the board says it's also holding off on staffing beaches with lifeguards.

Signs will be posted at the nine beaches typically guarded from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the late spring and summer, letting swimmers know they're entering the water at their own risk.

The beaches typically covered by lifeguards are Spanish Banks, Jericho, Locarno, Kitsilano, Sunset, English Bay, Second Beach, Third Beach and Trout Lake.

The board said new operating guidelines are expected to be released by Lifesaving Society Canada at the end of the month. The report should include procedures for lifeguards to protect themselves from exposure during rescues.

Those procedures will include new in-water rescue techniques, modified first aid and resuscitation protocols and proper use of personal protective equipment, the board said.

"Once a feasible revised operating plan is developed and approved, the Park Board will move swiftly to hire and train staff and ready outdoor pool facilities," it said in the emailed statement.

