VANCOUVER -- As of Saturday morning, drivers will once again have full access to Vancouver's Stanley Park.

The city's park board announced last week the lanes that have been blocked off for months would be open as of Saturday.

Cyclists will once again be permitted to bike along the seawall at the park's perimeter. Pedestrians are advised to stay in their designated lane, and asked to respect physical distancing guidelines as much as possible.

To prepare for the update, the board said the park would be closed as of 8 p.m. Friday to allow for the removal of pylons and signs.

Once removed, it will be open to all.

Two lanes of traffic should be accessible by morning, with the exception of 700 metres of Park Drive, between Beach Avenue and Lagoon Drive.

This will stay closed, at least for now, as part of a city program freeing up part of Beach to cyclists.

All parking lots other than Ceperly Meadows will also be open.

Earlier this month, the park board posted an online survey asking for public input on the future of traffic in the park. More than 10,500 entries have been made so far, the board said.

But last week staff admitted multiple entries to the survey had been submitted by the same individuals.

While the pandemic closures were always meant to be temporary, the board says, the results of the survey may lead to permanent changes.