Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
Members of Save Old Growth said they blocked lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge with a parked car shortly after 7:30 a.m.
"Expect major delays and congestion into Vancouver," a notice on social media from the province's Transportation Ministry said. "Assessment in progress, please consider an alternate route."
It appeared a someone threw keys that may have been from the parked vehicle off the bridge. Two people at the scene were detained by police.
Crews diverted traffic to the bridge's east lane, alternating north and south, but there was still a significant back up shortly before 8 a.m.
By about 8:10 a.m., most of the protest had been cleared, but drivers were still warned to expect continued delays and congestion.
Wednesday's blockade is the latest in a string of traffic-disrupting protests that have aggravated commuters in recent months. The group says they want to see an end to logging of old growth forests in British Columbia through legislative changes.
"They might not like our tactics, but they want to save old growth," protester Sam Nguyen said last week about the impacts the demonstrations are having on commuters.
"We've tried petitions, we've tried to talk to MLAs, it's been 30 years, nothing's happened … we don't want to be on the roads. We don't want to be stopping these people going to work."
Many of the group's members have been arrested multiple times, including its co-founder, Zain Haq.
The international Simon Fraser University student has been arrested 10 times at various climate-related protests since 2020. And on Feb. 15, he was sentenced to two weeks in jail for criminal contempt of court after violating an injunction involving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Now, Haq is worried his climate activism has made him a target for deportation. The third-year student hails from Pakistan and is on a study permit, a document issued by Immigration Canada.
Some conditions for obtaining a study permit include obeying the law and the absence of a criminal record.
"It's really important that our mobilization doesn't collapse," he said.
"So, I'm just trying right now to figure out what the plan is for me potentially not being in the city."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shelley Moore and Canada's National Observer's Rochelle Baker through the Local Journalism Initiative
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | B.C. premier to provide update on embattled Royal B.C. Museum plan
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Blair says he didn't interfere in RCMP mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki never promised him the Mounties would release details on the guns used in the mass shooting in Nova Scotia to support pending federal gun legislation.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies
The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd heard testimony that her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after shooting in Campbell River
One man is dead and a woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | B.C. premier to provide update on embattled Royal B.C. Museum plan
British Columbia Premier John Horgan will step in front of the cameras at the B.C. legislature Wednesday to provide an update on the province's modernization plans for the Royal B.C. Museum.
-
6 orphaned bear cubs released back into the wilds of B.C.
Six orphaned bear cubs that were being cared for at a rescue centre on Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public
Though an autopsy determined her death wasn't suspicious, police are still investigating how she came to be inside the container.
-
U of C students to get face time with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with post-secondary students, including some in Alberta, through a virtual video call Wednesday morning as Russia's invasion of the eastern European country nears its fourth month.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, oilsands execs in U.S. capital to rehabilitate Canada's energy image
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and oilsands industry executives are in the U.S. capital as part of a fresh push to rehabilitate the public image of Canada's fossil fuels.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Northwest Edmonton home extensively damaged in fire
A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home.
Toronto
-
Shovel goes flying into Ontario driver's Porsche on busy highway
Police are warning people to properly secure their cargo after a metal shovel flew into the windshield of an Ontario driver's car.
-
This is where the four $1M Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario
The OLG says Ontario is 'full of winners' after four $1-million prizes were won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
New survey reveals how many Ontarians can't afford a house in their own city
The dream of home ownership for many Ontarians may never become a reality, according to a new survey.
Montreal
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
Quebec premier promises aid to Saguenay, under threat of landslides
Quebec Premier François Legault says five homes must be demolished and four others might also need to come down because of the threat of landslides.
-
Saint-Leonard to allow leashed dogs on park trails for the summer
Montreal's canine population will soon have access to new terrain for the summer: the trails of the Saint-Léonard borough's ten major parks.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier tests positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Heavy police presence in community east of Winnipeg
There was a heavy police presence in a community east of Winnipeg on Tuesday; however, questions remains about what brought RCMP to the area.
-
Trauma supports lacking for children who witness intimate partner violence: report
Louise recalls how physical violence between her mother and father would escalate to the point where police were called to the family's homes in Winnipeg and in the First Nations community where they lived for some of her childhood. Now a young adult, she says officers failed to acknowledge her and she was scared of being taken from her parents.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
$35K in camera equipment stolen from vehicle in Sask. national park: RCMP
An estimated $35,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen out of a vehicle at Grasslands National Park over the weekend.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Atlantic
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
London
-
Police presences in Tillsonburg
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury students rally to help sheltered animals
Elementary school and Cambrian College students dropped off donations of handmade blankets Tuesday for sheltered cats and dogs.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through
It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.
Kitchener
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'An experience I’ve never encountered': Peregrine falcon nesting at CTV Kitchener rescued from chimney
The journey of the young peregrine falcons nesting in CTV Kitchener’s tower has taken another dramatic turn.