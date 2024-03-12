Vancouver's CRAB Park to temporarily close over unsafe and unhygienic conditions
Vancouver officials say dozens of homeless people staying in the city's only legal encampment have to temporarily move because the site has become unsafe and unhygienic.
Deputy city manager Sandra Singh says the section of Crab Park designated for the tent city will be shut for a week starting March 25 so equipment can be brought in to clean piles of debris and unsafe structures.
Singh says the city's actions are not a decampment, since the estimated 30 to 50 people staying at the site will be allowed to return after being temporarily moved to an undisclosed location elsewhere in the park.
Residents living in the park say discussions around leaving their homes should wait until a human rights complaint is heard that alleges they are not being provided with basic needs such as washrooms and electricity.
Singh says if the people staying at the Crab Park site don't comply with the rules after the area is cleaned up, such as not bringing in propane tanks, then they'll have to reconsider allowing the encampment to remain.
The encampment began in 2021 and remained in place a year later when a B.C. Supreme Court judge set aside eviction notices in part because the city didn't have enough indoor shelter spaces to accommodate those living in tents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
BREAKING Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
BREAKING 2 officers hurt during foot pursuit following Regent Park double fatal shooting: police
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, biggest in the province's history
Quebec’s finance minister has tabled a $158-billion budget with an $11-billion deficit, and he says the government will miss its target to balance the books.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.