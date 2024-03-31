Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden sells out Easter egg hunt
It was an egg-cellent Easter for kids as they searched every nook and cranny of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.
The garden hosted its first Easter egg hunt on Sunday, and organizers said it was a hit – they sold out.
More than 200 excited kids under 12, along with their families, searched through the gardens for their coveted prizes, and enjoyed other activities including crafts and magic shows.
“I see a lot of smiles and they’re very happy, and I’m very happy to see that … It’s so fun to see so many children in the garden,” said Theressa Szeto-Evans, who put on the event for the garden.
“I love that we have Easter and then a classical Chinese garden together.”
“My favourite part is finding the eggs,” said an excited five-year-old Livy Lojpur. Her three-year-old brother, Loki, chimed in he loved trying to “catch the lady” – a volunteer walking around the event hiding more eggs, who had a pint-sized parade following her.
The event seemed to be a hit with parents, as well.
“This is a great opportunity to (do) the egg hunt with the kids and to see this spiritual place,” said Robson Bezerra, who brought his toddler, Tiana.
This was the first egg hunt the garden has hosted. It was such a success Szeto-Evans said they’re already planning for the Easter bunny to make another visit next year.
