Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion

Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.

Destination Vancouver and Michelin announced the expansion Thursday. Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver, called the guide "the gold standard in the culinary world."

"It recognizes the cuisine that we've had in this city for years," he told CTV News Vancouver. "Its incredible talent, the diversity of cuisine, the creativity in food offerings that we have … this just brings another level of recognition."

Chwin said Michelin recognized Vancouver's commitment to West Coast ingredients and sustainability, saying the city has a "well-entrenched history" of using local products.

"We've been doing that for decades," he said. "This is not a new trend in Vancouver."

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said inspectors are already in the city.

"They are eagerly diving into its wide variety of cuisines, prepared with high-quality products and served in warm, casual atmospheres," he said in a news release.

"Vancouver is celebrated by international travellers for its artistic vibe and multifaceted identity – from impressive buildings to outdoor spaces – and we're pleased to focus on its very promising culinary potential."

Chwin said he hopes the recognition will bring more culinary talent to Vancouver.

"Maybe we'll attract some great chefs from around the world who want to train with a Michelin-starred team here in Vancouver and enjoy and learn what Vancouver has to offer," he said.

The first Michelin Guide Vancouver, which will include restaurants awarded with Michelin Stars, the Bib Gourmand selection and the Michelin Green Star for sustainability, will be released at some point this fall.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood