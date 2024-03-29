Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance

The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Juno-nominated rapper bbno$ – pronounced “baby no money” – was performing on skates when he tumbled onto the ice at Rogers Arena.

Social media video of the incident, posted by bbno$ after the game, shows the artist briefly continuing to rap on his back before the music cuts out.

“Ladies and gentleman, my name is bbno$,” he tells the crowd. “This is my brand new song called ‘Lil Freak.’”

The rapper – whose real name is Alexander Leon Gumuchian, and grew up in Vancouver – then continues performing as a circle of backup dancers skate around him in a circle.

A previous single from bbno$ and Y2K, “Lalala,” peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 and number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Canucks went on to lose 3-1 to the Stars on Thursday, allowing Dallas to clinch a playoff spot while Vancouver will have to wait for another game.