Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance

    The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

    Juno-nominated rapper bbno$ – pronounced “baby no money” – was performing on skates when he tumbled onto the ice at Rogers Arena.

    Social media video of the incident, posted by bbno$ after the game, shows the artist briefly continuing to rap on his back before the music cuts out.

    “Ladies and gentleman, my name is bbno$,” he tells the crowd. “This is my brand new song called ‘Lil Freak.’”

    The rapper – whose real name is Alexander Leon Gumuchian, and grew up in Vancouver – then continues performing as a circle of backup dancers skate around him in a circle.

    A previous single from bbno$ and Y2K, “Lalala,” peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 and number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

    The Canucks went on to lose 3-1 to the Stars on Thursday, allowing Dallas to clinch a playoff spot while Vancouver will have to wait for another game.

