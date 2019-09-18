Travel bloggers say Vancouver is among the most beautiful cities in the world.

In a ranking compiled with help from travel writers, bloggers and agencies around the world, the city came out on top in Canada, and among the top in the world.

The top 50 list from travel site Flight Network praises the city's diverse landscape: "from a bustling metropolitan area to lush forests and pristine beaches – Vancouver has it all!"

Its write-up includes Flight Network's "must do" activities, including grabbing a drink at the Granville Island brewery, sunbathing in English Bay and, stepping outside the city, walking across the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

The site also mentions Vancouver's thriving Chinese cultural presence and the ease of transit from the airport.

Wondering what other cities made the list?

Vancouver wasn't the only Canadian hot spot highlighted by Flight Network.

Toronto came in 21st, earning praise for its diversity, thriving food scene and arts and culture.

As one of North America's oldest cities, Quebec City was in 23rd, earning points for culture and historic architecture.

Elsewhere in the continent, New York, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago and the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende made the top 50.

Below is the top 25. The full list, along with photos and reasons, is available on Flight Network's website.