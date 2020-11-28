VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they issued a $2,300 ticket to a downtown resident for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 rules early Saturday morning.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News Vancouver officers were called to an apartment on Howe Street near Davie Street around 1 a.m. for a report of a party taking place inside.

Doucette said officers followed loud music and voices to the apartment in question, where they found "at least 16 people inside."

Guests at the party ranged in age from 13 to 34, Doucette said, noting that three underage girls who did not live at the address where the party was being held were "safely turned over to a parent."

Police shut down the party and wrote the resident a ticket for hosting the gathering.

Public health orders put in place across B.C. last week prohibit social gatherings with people from outside a "core household" group. The rules are intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

B.C. set a record for new cases on Friday, recording 911 in a 24-hour period.