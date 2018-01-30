

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Police Department is ramping up foot patrol activities in the Downtown Eastside in response to what they're calling an uptick in violence and street disorder.

"In recent months, there has been a significant increase in street disorder including violent altercations which has led to heightened concerns from the elderly, people with mobility issues and businesses," Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters Tuesday.

"Vulnerable people are being taken advantage of by others coming in from outside of Vancouver to commit crimes, like dealing drugs and selling stolen goods."

The heightened police presence is focused in a four-block radius around the corner of Main and East Hastings streets, where the crowded sidewalks are making it difficult for those with mobility issues to access their homes and for first responders to do their jobs, according to Robillard.

"As first responders, we need the room to manoeuvre when we're called for emergencies and…the debris on the sidewalks and the public disorder in that area have prevented us for doing our jobs the best that we can," he said.

"We want to clean it up a little bit, especially on the sidewalks, and make everybody's use of the sidewalks in that area enjoyable."

Since Sunday, police have made 10 arrests, seized $3,000 in stolen property and $4,500 in drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

The VPD's homeless outreach co-ordinator will work with patrol officers to help connect vulnerable people in the neighbourhood with the services they need.

The Downtown Eastside is one of the neighbourhoods hardest-hit by Vancouver’s overdose and homelessness crises.

According to the 2016 census, it is also Canada's poorest, neighbourhood with a median household income of less than $18,000 a year.