Vancouver now has 7 legal pot shops in the city
A flowering cannabis plant is seen at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., on October 9, 2018. (The Canadian Press / Jonathan Hayward)
Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:28AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 12:15PM PDT
The City of Vancouver has approved another cannabis retail licence, it said in a statement Monday.
The latest approval brings the total number of legal stores located in the city to seven.
Post legalization, those looking to operate must apply for a municipal business licence before they can legally open their doors.
Outlets must also have a municipal development permit and a provincial cannabis retail licence.
So far, the province has notified the city of 42 applications it is processing for locations in Vancouver. The city has recommended 26 of those for approval, as they have valid municipal development permits and have completed the required public notifications.
The following locations can now operate legally in Vancouver:
- City Cannabis Co., 2317 Cambie St.
- City Cannabis Co., 7289 Fraser St.
- City Cannabis Co., 610 Robson St.
- Evergreen Cannabis, 2868 West 4th Ave.
- Hobo, 8425 Granville St.
- Hobo, 4296 Main St.
- Muse Cannabis Store, 3039 Granville St.