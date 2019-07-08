

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





The City of Vancouver has approved another cannabis retail licence, it said in a statement Monday.

The latest approval brings the total number of legal stores located in the city to seven.

Post legalization, those looking to operate must apply for a municipal business licence before they can legally open their doors.

Outlets must also have a municipal development permit and a provincial cannabis retail licence.

So far, the province has notified the city of 42 applications it is processing for locations in Vancouver. The city has recommended 26 of those for approval, as they have valid municipal development permits and have completed the required public notifications.

The following locations can now operate legally in Vancouver: