VANCOUVER -- After being closed for months, some museums in Vancouver are reopening their doors next week.

On June 11, both the Museum of Vancouver and the Vancouver Maritime Museum will open to the public, but things will look a little different.

Here's what visitors should expect.

Museum of Vancouver

After reopening on June 11, the Museum of Vancouver will operate with limited hours and will only be open Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance times will be staggered at 15-minute intervals and visitors will need to buy tickets for their specific entry time online. Only 10 people will be allowed in at each entry time.

As well, galleries will have one directional signage and sanitizing stations will be readily available. Interactive objects have been removed temporarily.

While face masks aren't required, they are recommended, and visitors can expect to see more staff present cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Maritime Museum

Vancouver's Maritime Museum will also reopen June 11 and its temporary opening hours will be from Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets don't need to be purchased online, but it's strongly recommended. They will also be sold for 15-minute entry intervals.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in the museum at one time, including staff members. When they arrive, visitors will see a sign showing how many people are currently inside the museum.

Coat and bag check services are temporarily suspended and visitors are asked to avoid bringing backpacks with them.

Visitors will also notice more sanitizing stations, Plexiglas barriers and directional signage to control one-way traffic. Tours won't be available temporarily.

Science World, space centre, art gallery still closed

For now, other local museums and galleries are still closed. Last month, Science World's CEO told CTV News Vancouver that it was much easier for them to shut down at the start of the pandemic than it's been to reopen.

"We're such a highly interactive organization. The kids come in and they run and jump and throw things," said CEO Janet Wood, adding that she thinks the science centre won't reopen before August.

The Vancouver Art Gallery, however, thinks it might open by mid-June.

"The gallery is a place where you can’t touch objects anyways," interim director Daina Augatis told CTV News Vancouver last month.

When these facilities do reopen however, there will likely be capacity limits and extra cleaning and distancing protocols in place.