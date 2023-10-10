Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel

A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.

CTV News has confirmed 24-year-old Ben Mizrachi was killed in Israel.

Mizrachi was first reported missing in a social media post from Vancouver’s King David High School on Saturday. The school shared an update Tuesday, reporting the former student's death and announcing his funeral, saying the news had left the community heartbroken.

"King David alumnus Ben Mizrachi, 24, beloved son of Dikla and Etsik Mizrachi, brother of Neeve, Maya and Dan, has been confirmed among those murdered by Hamas terrorists in Southern Israel this past Saturday. He was gunned down while attending a music festival," the Facebook post said.

"Ben was larger than life, with a big personality that matched his size. He was full of joy, had a smile for everyone, and was always there to help."

Vancouver-Granville MP Taleeb Noormohamed also posted to social media confirming the death Tuesday morning.

"A wonderful young man from my riding - Ben Mizrachi - was found amongst those murdered by Hamas terrorists. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family, his friends, loved ones and the community," the post said.

"May his memory be a blessing."

Saturday's attack on the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage.

Dozens of Hamas militants who had blown through Israel's heavily fortified separation fence and crossed into the country from Gaza opened fire on about 3,500 young Israelis who had come together for a joyous night of electronic music to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The Israeli military has said more than 900 people have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion by Hamas. In Gaza and the West Bank, 765 people have been killed in retaliatory attacks by Israel, according to authorities there.

With files from The Associated Press