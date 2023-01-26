Vancouver man designs life-saving app after losing friend to drug toxicity, preventing dozens of deaths

A photo shows LifeguardConnect, a life-saving app a Vancouver man designed to prevent drug overdose and toxicity deaths, on display at Vancouver's Terminal City Club on Jan. 26, 2023. A photo shows LifeguardConnect, a life-saving app a Vancouver man designed to prevent drug overdose and toxicity deaths, on display at Vancouver's Terminal City Club on Jan. 26, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener