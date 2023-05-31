Vancouver man, 34, dies in hospital days after apartment fire

A 34-year-old man that was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a Vancouver apartment earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital around 5 p.m. on Monday, after firefighters responded to a reported fire at 600 East 6th Ave.in Mount Pleasant, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a male occupant of the building with serious burn injuries located outside of a unit which had a fire,” VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau wrote in a statement.

The man died late Wednesday morning at Vancouver General Hospital, Trudeau confirmed by email.

VFRS said in a statement that the fire was caused by open flames, which “ignited combustibles and caused burn injures.”

Speaking to CTV News by phone Wednesday, Trudeau said the fire appeared to be mostly on clothing and bedding inside one unit.

“In buildings where we see lower income and more prevalent drug use, there seems to be a lot more disorder in the units,” Trudeau said, adding it’s believed the man was using drugs prior to the fire.

It broke out at Carolina Court, a building operated by BC Housing that is intended for low-income residents aged 55 or older, or younger people with disabilities.

Trudeau says he’s heard rumours that the deceased man was actually in his 50s, but says the fire chief on scene was told the victim was 34 years old.

He says two other individuals were around the unit at the time, and can’t confirm whether the man may have been using drugs alone.

Trudeau says most of the flames were doused by a working sprinkler system, and crews on scene dealt with remaining smouldering materials.

Smoke alarms in the building were not functional at the time, according to the VFRS.

CTV News has reached out to BC Housing and will update this article if a response is received.