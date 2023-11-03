Vancouver magic mushroom shops reopen after raids
Three magic mushroom stores that were raided by Vancouver police are reopening.
The trio of stores are owned by Dana Larsen , who said Thursday that one has already opened while they restock the other two ahead of the weekend.
On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said it executed search warrants at the stores in an investigation into the sale of illegal psychedelic drugs, with officers seizing "a variety of controlled substances."
The stores are located on East Hastings Street, West Broadway, and Granville Street.
Larsen says the East Hastings store has already opened, with the other two to follow, and he'll "try to be better prepared" if police visit again.
Larsen says Wednesday's raids were unexpected, and he was held by police for seven hours before being released with no charges and no conditions. He also said Larsen said his stores have business licenses from the city, with the annual license for the East Hastings outlet renewed three times.
A storefront poster Larsen shared on social media says police seized all the stores' mushrooms, LSD, coca leaf, other drugs and money.
CTV News has attempted to contact the VPD about the stores reopening. This story will be updated if a response is received.
With files from The Canadian Press
