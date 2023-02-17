Vancouver hospital patient loses Netflix access due to password crackdown

Carlo Sallazzo has been waiting for a double lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital for five months. During that time, reading books and watching Netflix have been his primary ways of passing the time.

