VANCOUVER -- Police have impounded a luxury car and fined its driver after clocking it well over the posted speed limit on a Vancouver bridge.

The McLaren was travelling more than three times the speed limit as it crossed the Lions Gate Bridge Wednesday night, according to Vancouver police Sgt. Mark Christensen, who posted about the incident on Twitter.

Christensen wrote that the vehicle was going 160 kilometres per hour and "rapidly pulling away" at an estimated speed of 190.

The posted speed limit on the bridge is 60 kilometres per hour.

The car was impounded and the driver was fined $483. Police have also requested an immediate driving prohibition for the person who was behind the wheel, according to Christensen.