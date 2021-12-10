Vancouver Gucci store robbed by thieves using bear spray, local police say

A high-end store in downtown Vancouver was reportedly targeted by thieves using bear spray Thursday night.

Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver two men made off with at least $25,000 worth of goods from the Gucci store on Thurlow Street.

Officers said this has become a trend, with thieves using bear spray during crimes.

Earlier this week, Vancouver police announced they'd recovered $75,000 worth of stolen goods in the last 30 days and arrested about 200 offenders in a month-long anti-shoplifting campaign.

"Business owners and their staff continue to struggle with prolific, and often violent thieves, who seem to think they can steal with impunity," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release about the campaign.

Vancouver police said 323 incidents were investigated and 195 arrests were made. In 23 of the incidents, a weapon was used, police said.

While some of those thefts involved more expensive items, like a $2,500 laptop, others were significantly smaller. In one instance, a man with 39 prior criminal convictions allegedly tried to take two $30 pillow from a Granville Street store.

"It’s troubling for our officers to see the same offenders – many of whom are living with complex social needs like drug addiction, poverty, and mental illness – repeatedly getting arrested for such low-level crimes," Addison said.

"Sadly, 60 per cent of the people arrested during the month-long campaign said they did not have a permanent place to sleep, and many told us they were planning to sell the stolen goods either online or in the Downtown Eastside to make a few bucks."

Police haven't said whether they've identified the suspects involved in Thursday's incident.