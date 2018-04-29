

Metro Vancouver gas prices broke another record on Sunday, hitting 161.9 cents per litre at some stations.

The prices are the highest in North America, and they're shocking drivers and analysts alike.

"[It's] just ridiculous, way too expensive," one driver fueling up on Sunday told CTV News.

The latest rise means gas prices have broke records four times in a week.

"We're into unknown territory," said analyst Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com.

The pain at the pumps doesn't look like it will stop any time soon, either.

"There's not a lot of good news for Vancouver drivers right now. With increased demand we will see higher prices in the summer I believe," said Keith Schaefer, editor of Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin.

The high prices have left some drivers looking for alternatives. One told CTV News he's considering switching to an electric vehicle.

Others lined up at the border to fill up in the U.S. where fuel is cheaper. One couple said they make the trip south every week, and it saves them about $60 a tank. Another driver even brought three jerry cans back to Canada with him.

McTeague said the record-breaking prices speak to the critical fuel shortage the Lower Mainland is experiencing.

