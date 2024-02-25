Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
A statement from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says the department is grateful for the outpouring of support for Christopher Won, who she describes as “one of the strongest, most resilient and committed people we know.”
Won's partner, Marie Hui, shared a photo of Won sitting up in a hospital bed with a bouquet of flowers sent by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and city councillors.
Hui wrote in her post that Won “almost didn't make it out of that operating theatre alive” during a series of surgeries to amputate one of his legs above the knee.
She says he and the doctors “fought so hard” to save him from necrotizing fasciitis, and the family was waiting for Won to be cleared to fly before returning home.
In an earlier post four days ago, Hui says a joyful vacation turned into a situation that left Won hospitalized and their family in limbo, unable to fly back to Vancouver.
Hui also shared a message from Won, saying the outpouring of support has been “overwhelming” and he “can't wait to come home” to thank everyone in person.
A fundraising page set up by a friend of the family says Won's career with the city has spanned more than 20 years, while Hui is “beloved” as an anthem singer for teams including the Vancouver Canucks, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
-
Looking at support for those with special needs in northern Ont. as funding struggles
CTV News takes a look at programming offered by Community Living Ontario in the north and the support clients may have to go without if the funding model is not changed.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Most-read stories of the week include a couple detained in Punta Cana, a fatal police shooting, and big problems for a little pantry in Cambridge.
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.