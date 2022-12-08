Vancouver council moves to fast-track social housing projects, orders additional report

A motion that would see social housing projects fast-tracked across Vancouver received unanimous support at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Coun. Christine Boyle’s proposal would allow city staff to approve non-market housing developments of up to 12 storeys in any neighbourhood, without the need for rezoning or public hearings.

While the motion received unanimous support, an amendment from ABC Coun. Mike Klassen means it won't move forward until staff can prepare an additional report on the potential impacts of the proposal.

"I'm delighted that it passed and I think it sends a really important signal to people who are living in unstable housing, people who are struggling to continue to call Vancouver home," Boyle said after the vote.

"We need to keep moving it forward, and we need to keep moving it forward urgently."

The councillor stressed that she's grateful for support from the ABC-majority council, noting that a similar motion she introduced last year was defeated.

"The last council didn't even have the courage to move it forward," she added.

Boyle said there has been "strong support" for her proposal from the community housing sector, which has been calling on officials to make it easier to build co-op, mixed-income and non-profit buildings in Vancouver.

After the staff report is delivered to council, which is expected to happen early next year, council will still have to hold a public hearing as the motion requires a zoning change, Boyle said.