VANCOUVER -- For decades, the Kino Café on Cambie Street has been a bustling venue for flamenco dancers, stand-up comedians and musicians. However, as B.C. approaches its 15th month in the COVID-19 pandemic, what was once a second home to many artists and patrons is now a rather lonely place.

“It’s just killing me to see this,” said Steve Allen, the owner and operator.

Allen, like many business owners, has been unable to overcome the latest public health restrictions that took effect on March 31, as COVID cases were surging in the province. The ban on indoor dining was initially expected to remain in place until April 19, but has been extended to May 25.

Kino's patio only seats five people safely, a far cry from the 80-person capacity floor the venue used to fill before the pandemic.

The B.C. government announced Monday it would provide an additional $75 million to businesses that were forced to close or curtail their operations.

The province says its Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant program will now provide $100 million to approximately 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness facilities across the province.

“Everyday, our government is reassessing and pivoting to ensure B.C. businesses have the support they need to make it through these extraordinary times,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation.

Under the program, eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to cover expenses like employee wages, rent, maintenance and utilities. The amount each business receives will be based on the number of people it employs.

“The cashflow is welcomed. But the reality is, it nowhere near comes to the losses that they are facing right now,” said Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant & Food Services Association.

Some 1,500 restaurants in B.C. have already been forced to close since the start of the pandemic, according to the BCRFA. The association estimates that number will double before the end of the Summer 2021.

With patrons forced to dine outside, the experience solely relies on decent weather.

“Bad weather means if you don’t have a covered patio, your business is probably off by 80 per cent," said Tostenson.

Leaving business owners like Allen to make a tough decision.

“It’s a very difficult decision, because this stage that we are sitting on it’s been a place of performances for over 30 years now,” said Allen.