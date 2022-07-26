Vancouver Coastal Health's monkeypox vaccination campaign expanded ahead of Pride

Vancouver Coastal Health has expanded its monkeypox vaccination campaign into more cities and is encouraging those who are eligible to get immunized before celebrating Pride.

As of Tuesday, there have been 58 confirmed cases in the province, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

"Vaccination efforts are currently focused in the Lower Mainland as the majority of cases have been reported in this area and there is evidence of local spread (i.e. among people who have not travelled outside their home community)," the website explains.

While appointments through VCH were previously only available in the city of Vancouver, they have now been expanded to other cities in the health authority's jurisdiction -- Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Powell River.

The criteria for getting immunized has been posted online, with VCH saying the shots will be available to those who self-identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men and who meet at least one additional criteria.

These include men who have been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the past two months, men who are engaged in sex work, those who plan to have anonymous sex and people who are attending or planning to attend bathhouses, sex clubs or cruising spots like parks.

Those who are eligible can book an appointment online and don’t need to show ID or be covered by the province's medical services plan in order to get the shot.

Infections have now been detected in over 70 countries, according to the BCCDC, which notes the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on July 21.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted through direct contact with contaminated objects, people and animals. Symptoms include lesions or sores on the skin, including inside the mouth and on genitals and the peri-anal area. Those with monkeypox typically also experience fever and swollen lymph nodes, the BCCDC says.

The first signs include headache, muscle ache, backache, chills and exhaustion, but some mild cases may go undiagnosed.

VCH is also warning that despite the heightened risk among men who have sex with men, the virus can spread to anyone.

"Any person who has close and prolonged contact with a person who has monkeypox may be at risk of infection," the website says.

"Stigmatizing people because of a disease is never OK. Anyone can get monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality."

In B.C., cases have also been identified in Fraser Health and Island Health, both of which have targeted vaccination campaigns underway. The eligibility criteria are the same as in Vancouver Coastal.