Vancouver city councillor criticizes amendment that calls for further study of intersection cameras

A Vancouver city councillor says she’s disappointed in an amendment to a motion she brought forward that sought to triple the number of speed and red-light cameras at city intersections.

OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle tabled the motion at Wednesday’s Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities.

Boyle’s motion pointed to speed as the number one cause of fatal collisions in the province and a "fundamental factor" in crashes that result in serious injury.

"Working to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries by reducing motor vehicle speed and investing in safer streets will make Vancouver safer, healthier, and more equitable for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities," the motion says.

There are 43 safety cameras at intersections in the city, according to the motion, which also included that the annual revenue generated by fines for violations caught by these cameras is $8.2 million.

Following Boyle’s presentation, council heard from a number of speakers who were all in support of it.

'I DON'T THINK IT GOES FAR ENOUGH'

ABC Coun. Brian Montague then put forward an amendment, asking city staff to consult with stakeholders like the Vancouver Police Department and ICBC. Montague said he wants the group to work on identifying dangerous intersections and the causes of those collisions.

“I don’t think the motion has hit the right path and I don’t think it goes far enough,” Montague said.

Boyle disagreed with the changes, stating there’s already enough evidence to support the impact of red-light and speed cameras at intersections.

“Instead of working with the province to take action, we’re going to keep doing studies and I think we need to act with a lot more urgency than that,” she said.

The initial motion was supported by a number of organizations, including Vancouver General Hospital Trauma Services, which wrote a letter that said:

“As trauma surgeons at the largest Level 1 Trauma Centre in British Columbia, we witness the devastating consequences of motor vehicle collisions on a daily basis, with over a third of these cases occurring in the City of Vancouver.”

In 2019, the province installed speed cameras at 140 high-risk intersections across B.C.

Both the province and traffic safety advocates said the cameras are effective at reducing pedestrian crashes.

“About 80 per cent of car crashes happen at intersections,” said Jade Buchanan, a volunteer with Vision Zero.

“It makes complete sense.”

On Wednesday, council approved Boyle’s motion with Montague’s amendments. City staff are being advised to prepare a report for council next year with recommendations.