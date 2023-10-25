Vancouver councillor wants to triple the number of red light, speed cameras in the city

A Vancouver city councillor wants to more than triple the number of speed and red light cameras at the city's intersections as a way of preventing crashes causing injury or death.

For the past five years, there have been an average of 22 "casualty" crashes per day on Vancouver's streets, according to ICBC data. A casualty crash is one that results in injury or death.

Coun. Christine Boyle says there are 107 dangerous intersections that she would like to see prioritized. They include all intersections that have seen more than 100 crashes causing injury or death over the past five years and all intersections near schools that have seen 50 or more of these collisions in the same time period.

"In 2021, over 7,300 of our neighbours were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in car crashes—and 18 of them were killed,” Boyle wrote in a news release.

“This council was elected to improve public safety. Installing speed and red light safety cameras at our most dangerous intersections is a cost-effective way to do just that.”

People walking or cycling account for more than half of those seriously injured or killed after being hit by cars in Vancouver and 45 per cent of fatalities in the city are among seniors, according to data from the city.

Boyle's motion, which is coming to council on Nov. 1, says that speed is the number one cause of fatal collisions in the province and that speed is the "fundamental factor" in crashes that result in serious injury.

"Working to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries by reducing motor vehicle speed and investing in safer streets will make Vancouver safer, healthier, and more equitable for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities," the motion says.

Currently, there are 43 safety cameras at intersections in the city. Thirty-one of them monitor red lights while only 12 monitor for speed as well. The annual revenue generated by fines for violations caught by these cameras is $8.2 million, Boyle's motion says.

These cameras, according to the motion, have proven to be a cost-effective way of improving safety and are meant to augment other approaches to reducing collisions such as such as police patrols, crosswalks and road safety infrastructure.

The City of Vancouver does not currently have the authority to install these cameras. It asks the mayor to write to the province and ask for more cameras to be installed and to request that municipal governments be given the authority to install these cameras at their own expense and collect the fines that result from infractions.

This map shows the Vancouver intersections where Coun. Christine Boyle says red light and speed cameras should be installed.