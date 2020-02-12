VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's Olympic cauldron has been relit to commemorate 10 years since the Olympic Games were held on the West Coast.

Feb. 12 marks the 10th anniversary of the opening ceremony in Vancouver and the city has planned several events to mark the occasion including a celebration with former volunteers, a pin exchange and opportunities to try out Olympic sports.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the cauldron in Jack Poole Plaza was lit with the singing of the national anthem. The cauldron is expected to stay lit until 11 a.m.

Ten years ago, Wayne Gretzky carried a torch from the opening ceremony at BC Place through downtown to light the cauldron in the plaza. Since 2010, it's been relit to mark special occasions in Vancouver.

The natural-gas-fuelled cauldron costs about $1,500 per hour to operate.