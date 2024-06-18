VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Canucks sign defenceman Hronek to eight-year extension

    Vancouver Canucks' Filip Hronek skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of US$7.25 million. (Ross D. Franklin / AP / The Canadian Press) Vancouver Canucks' Filip Hronek skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of US$7.25 million. (Ross D. Franklin / AP / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of US$7.25 million.

    Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June.

    Vancouver acquired the six-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, in March 2023.

    Hronek put up a career-high 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

    He has totalled 35 goals and 170 assists over 390 regular-season games between Vancouver and Detroit, and two points in 13 playoff games for the Canucks this year.

    The Red Wings originally picked Hronek in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2016 draft.

    Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the team looks forward to seeing Hronek continue to grow both on and off the ice.

    “Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blue line, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” he said in a statement. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93

    Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News