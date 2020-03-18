VANCOUVER -- Like most attractions in B.C., the Vancouver Aquarium has closed their doors to the general public - with no set date to reopen - to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While it's closed, however, the aquarium is offering "an-otter" way to enjoy its exhibits.

While closed down the Aquarium is encouraging people to visit virtually, emphasizing their four live cameras, which guests can access through their website. Jellyfish and penguins are two of the feeds being shown, and the ever-popular otter exhibit have the other two: one above water, and one below.

The Aquarium says staff will continue to care for the marine life housed at its facility during the closure.

“The wellbeing and care of our animals will remain a top priority for us, and our incredible animal care team will provide extra enrichment activities daily,” the aquarium said in a statement on its website.

It’s not clear if the Vancouver Aquarium will be issuing refunds. Anyone who has purchased tickets to use in the near future is being told to email visitorexperience@ocean.org.​