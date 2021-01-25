VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have decided to temporarily extend the interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 42 days after receiving more bad news about shipments.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed the number of doses B.C. was expecting to receive in the first week of February has been "dramatically reduced."

Henry also cautioned the province "does not know how much, if any, vaccine we'll be receiving the following two weeks in February."

The province had already adjusted its immunization plans after previously learning there would be no new doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines arriving this week.

Given the news of further delays that will leave the province with "extremely limited supply" over the coming weeks, health officials decided to delay second doses for 42 days, up from 35.

"This means we can use what little supply we have right now to finish our long-term care home immunizations and to address outbreaks that are happening in our hospitals and our communities," Henry said.

"This is about putting out fires before they get out of control."

This is a developing story and will be updated.