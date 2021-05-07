VANCOUVER -- With vaccine rollouts ramping up across Canada, more than half of those asked in a recent survey say they support the idea of requiring proof of a shot for large events.

The poll, conducted by Research Co., suggests 57 per cent of Canadians are in favour of using so-called vaccine passports – or proof of vaccination – to attend a sporting event as a spectator.

"Almost three-in-five residents of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario (59 per cent) support the concept to be put in place for live sporting events," said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., in a news release.

"More than half of residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (57 per cent), Quebec (56 per cent) and Atlantic Canada (51 per cent) concur."

About the same amount – 56 per cent and 55 per cent – are in favour of the practice for going to live concerts or going to a theatre, respectively.

For international travel, the concept is even more popular, the poll's results suggest. Sixty-four per cent of Canadians surveyed said they are in favour of using them in when going to another country. Locally, however, 54 per cent said they think the practice should be in place for travel within Canada and within their own province.

People surveyed aged 55 and older were the most likely to be in favour of vaccine passports for travel to other provinces at 66 per cent. Meanwhile, just over 56 per cent of those aged 18 to 54 were in favour of the concept for Canadian trips.

For more minor events, like going to the gym or working in an office, a little more than half of those polled were still in favour of showing proof of a shot.

In March, a medical ethicist from the University of British Columbia told CTV Morning Live that the idea of vaccine certificates isn't out of the question in the COVID-19 pandemic, but passports must be used carefully.

"In some cases I think it's appropriate as long as the proper processes are in place so that people who should be checked are checked, and people who are unable to have access to vaccinations are not discriminated against," Dr. Judy Illes said.

"So there is room for them to move around in our world as appropriate, as needed, even if they aren't vaccinated."

Results are based on an online survey conducted by Research Co. from May 1 to May 3, 2021, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.