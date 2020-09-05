VANCOUVER -- An American family has been escorted across the B.C. border into Washington state after being caught apparently exploiting the "Alaska loophole," according to BC RCMP.

A vehicle with an Alaska licence plate was spotted in Vancouver on Aug. 28, prompting a "compliance check" from public safety officials, according to BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts.

Roberts said officers from the Vancouver Police Department located the vehicle and questioned the party of four to whom it belonged. Working with RCMP, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency, officers determined that the family had stayed in B.C. longer than it should have.

Americans are allowed to drive through Canada to get to and from Alaska, but they are required to take the shortest route possible, stopping only for essentials and avoiding tourist attractions. They are also given a specific date on which they must exit the country, which must be displayed in their vehicle at all times while in Canada.

"It was felt that they were failing to comply," Roberts said of the family, who she said had rented a hotel room in Vancouver.

The family was escorted to Peace Arch Border Crossing on Aug. 29 and each member was issued a $500 fine under section 15.3 of the Quarantine Act, Roberts said.