With gas prices in Metro Vancouver at all-time high, it's no wonder this is ground zero for a political blame game over gas prices.

The Liberal Caucus is behind a billboard and mailer campaign that points the finger directly at Premier John Horgan.

Billboards running near the Alex Fraser Bridge and the Massey Tunnel blame the premier for congestion and the cost of commutes.

On May 12th staff for the opposition Liberal caucus said another will go up at the border. Flyers are also being mailed to those living in North Vancouver-Lonsdale, Maple Ridge and Port Moody.

That's an indication the Liberals think the NDP MLAs occupying those seats may be vulnerable.

The campaign is being paid for by funds available for the opposition caucus: money that comes from taxpayers.

The Liberals defended the spending, say they only spent the money after the government caucus bankrolled radio ads they say attacked their leader, Andrew Wilkinson.

Royal Roads University professor David Black, who studies political communications, says every summer driving season, prices go up – and so too does the rhetoric.

This time, though, he thinks the Liberals may be on to something because the NDP campaigned hard and have governed around the promise to make life more affordable.

"In this issue, leader Wilkinson has found himself, I think, an issue that may well be politically effective," Black told CTV News. "It is a place of political vulnerability for the Horgan government."

Black says Horgan also finds himself on the defensive because of his own promise to look at options for reducing gas prices.

"I think it was a political miscalculation to say there's something we can do specifically with the price of gas," said Black.

Black argues due to loopholes, any option the government chooses may be costly or ineffective.

Still, the idea the province could do something has added fire to the oppositions claim that the premier isn't doing enough to help average people.

Several times this week, the Liberals took Horgan to task demanding to know what options were on the table, and when something may be done.

"When will you act to reduce the cost of gasoline at the pumps by the one thing you can control which is provincial taxes?" demanded Wilkinson during Question Period on Wednesday.

The premier offered no specifics.

"I've had some of the most capable people in the BC government looking at these issues intently for the past 30 days and coming back with solutions has been difficult," he told reporters Wednesday. "But we have to keep at it."

Until something gives, there's a good chance you'll hear the same arguments, said Black.

"The issue of gas prices is one where populist points can be made 'this government isn't looking out for the average person, we as the liberal government in waiting can do better'.

It'll be up to drivers to decide whether that's useful information or hot air.