VANCOUVER -- Businesses looking to go electric may be eligible for thousands of dollars in rebates for switching their fleet vehicles.

The ministries of energy and environment said in a news release Monday that new rebates and supports are now available for businesses and municipalities.

Under its Go Electric Fleets program, those eligible can get money back for installing level 2 and direct-current fast-charging stations for fleets of one or more electric vehicles.

The province is promising up to $4,000 back for such installations, which it says is about 75 per cent of the basic rate.

Additionally, businesses buying electric vehicles for a fleet can now get the same $3,000 point-of-purchase rebate that was already available to the general p[public.

The announcement comes less than a month after the NDP government doubled the maximum amount of cash back for heavy-duty vehicles to $100,000 from $50,000.