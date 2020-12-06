VANCOUVER -- Nearly eight months after the City of Vancouver closed Beach Avenue to eastbound vehicle traffic, work will begin Monday on upgrades that will eventually allow cars to return.

The closure happened in early April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the road was closed to make room for a protected bike lane that, in turn, would allow more room for pedestrians to maintain physical distance on the nearby seawall.

The city says it received feedback on the changes to Beach Avenue from more than 2,500 residents, many of whom were concerned about the lack of eastbound vehicle traffic and the rerouting of transit in the area.

The upgrades starting this week will allow for the return of transit and eastbound traffic between Denman and Jervis streets, while maintaining a two-way, protected bike path, the city says.

The work will also include improvements for pedestrians, such as painted crosswalks and median islands to shorten the crossing distance.

“I’d like to thank everyone who gave us feedback on how the interim design along Beach Avenue could be improved, particularly for street crossings and transit access,” says Lon LaClaire, general manager of the city's engineering services department, in a statement on the city's website.

“Given the increase in COVID-19 rates and the limits on social gatherings, it’s important that residents continue to be able to get out and exercise safely.”

The city says construction crews will work "as quickly as possible to minimize local impacts," but adds that the restoration of vehicle traffic and transit may be delayed because other elements of the project have to be completed first.