Updated guidance shortens COVID-19 isolation time for unvaccinated B.C. children
Children who catch COVID-19 while unvaccinated only need to self-isolate as long as their fully vaccinated peers, according to new guidance from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The latest messaging on the BCCDC website confirms anyone under the age of 18 can stop self-isolating once their symptoms have improved, their fever has resolved without the use of medication, and it's been at least five days since they tested positive or became symptomatic.
Those guidelines apply regardless of a child or teenager's vaccination status. Previously, unvaccinated children were treated the same as unvaccinated adults, who have to self-isolate for at least 10 days.
Everyone who ends self-isolation should also "avoid non-essential visits to higher risk settings such as long-term care facilities and gatherings" for an additional five days, according to the BCCDC.
The latest changes to the guidance will have major implications for thousands of B.C. families, as well as daycares across the province.
For weeks, many daycare operators struggled to understand how to proceed after a child caught COVID-19, as there was conflicting information from different sources.
"These kinds of recommendations have not yet been translated into the written regulations on which they count on to operate on a day-to-day basis, so there's a disconnect," said Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.
On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is in a "time of transition," and that officials were working with the child-care sector, early childhood educators and the Ministry of Children and Family Development to update the guidelines.
Provinces set their own rules when it comes to self-isolation, though the Public Health Agency of Canada still recommends people isolate for at least 10 days after the test positive or develop symptoms.
Conway noted that scientific understanding of COVID-19 and new variants is constantly changing, which is why public health measures and guidelines are updated so often.
"As the science evolves – and it does so on a daily basis sometimes – it is evaluated by content experts, who would then suggest what should be done according to that science of the day," Conway said. "It isn't that I've changed my mind since yesterday or two days ago, it's that a new set of facts have emerged."
The science also needs to be weighed against what people feel comfortable doing, the doctor added – meaning rampant COVID-19 fatigue could be a factor.
The BCCDC's guidelines for adults who aren't fully vaccinated remain the same. Those individuals must wait at least 10 days since their symptoms emerged, or since they tested positive.
The BCCDC doesn't consider someone fully vaccinated unless it's been 14 days since their second shot.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dr. Roberta Bondar, first Canadian woman to go to space, to mark 30th anniversary of groundbreaking work
This Saturday, Canada will mark the 30th anniversary of Dr. Roberta Bondar's groundbreaking journey to space, when she became the first Canadian woman and neurologist to do so.
'I need to be with my family': Afghan refugee pleads for help reuniting with loved ones
A young Afghan woman who escaped to Canada last summer is desperately worried for her family members who did not make it out of the country and are now living in hiding.
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in Canada
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
Five Canadians sign open letter from global millionaires urging taxes on the rich
A group of some of the world’s wealthiest individuals – including five Canadians – have signed onto an open letter calling on the richest among them to pay their fair share in taxes.
Supply chain disruptions, shift in consumer behaviour keep inflation elevated in Canada
CTVNews.ca created five charts using data from Statistics Canada and interviewed economists to help explain why inflation in Canada remains so high, amid the continuing effects of the pandemic on the global supply chain.
Food manufacturers start to cut capacity amid labour shortages and supply chain woes
Canada's food manufacturers are starting to cut capacity and focus on key products as they confront labour shortages and supply chain problems that show no signs of easing.
Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?
An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.
Canadian trial: Remdesivir reduces need for ventilation by half for COVID-19 patients
A Canadian study suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a 'modest but significant effect' on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent.
Vancouver Island
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brink
Many families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
'Clearly there is something wrong': Vancouver Island family doctor crisis deepens as thousands lose medical care
The new year brought bad news for the mayor of View Royal, B.C., and about 4,500 other newly abandoned medical patients.
-
Victoria man's disappearance 'completely out of character,' wife says
It's been nine days since Ian Indridson, 54, walked out the door of his home in Victoria and didn't return.
Calgary
-
Family of 6 mistakenly targeted in Calgary home invasion
A Calgary family of six is recovering after being terrorized during an armed home invasion that targeted the wrong residence.
-
'A slap in the face': Edmonton police leader upset with Madu; Kenney not answering questions
The leader of Edmonton's police association joined a growing list of people Wednesday who are calling for Kaycee Madu to step down permanently as Alberta's minister of justice and solicitor general.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fire
A residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations rise again Wednesday, nearing pandemic high
Yesterday’s hospitalization count of 1,089 was revised to 1,128, tied for highest of the pandemic to date.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville Clinic
A decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.
-
'A slap in the face': Edmonton police leader upset with Madu; Kenney not answering questions
The leader of Edmonton's police association joined a growing list of people Wednesday who are calling for Kaycee Madu to step down permanently as Alberta's minister of justice and solicitor general.
Toronto
-
Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
One person dead, another injured after Toronto house fire
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
-
Ontario businesses desperate for clarity on reopening as Premier Ford teases 'positive news'
In one week, Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions could lift, but many businesses say they are grappling with a lack of clarity and direction from the provincial government on whether they should be preparing to reopen.
Montreal
-
Anti-corruption squad in Quebec investigating 'large number' of fake vaccine passports
Quebec’s anti-corruption squad says they are investigating 'various fraudulent schemes' to make and distribute fake vaccine passports in the province and are warning the people involved could face serious criminal charges.
-
Tenants' group calls for vigilance against rent hikes in Quebec in 2022
A group suggests that tenants carefully examine their notice of rent increase and refuse any increase deemed abusive, on Wednesday, shortly after Quebec's administrative housing tribunal unveiled its average increase estimate.
-
Price at the pump: Expect to pay more for gas, analysts say
Motorists in Montreal are already taking a hit in the gas prices and it seems the prices could go higher.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable mask
A Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
'I'm scared she's going to die': Family concerned over non-COVID-19 emergency treatment at St. Boniface Hospital
A medical emergency that sent one Winnipeg woman to the St. Boniface Hospital has left her family with concerns after they said she has now spent three days alone waiting for surgery.
-
Residential Parking Ban to take effect Thursday evening
A residential parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg as of Thursday evening as crews begin plowing residential streets.
Saskatoon
-
One person dead, man arrested as Saskatoon police investigate incident in Caswell Hill
One person is dead and a man has been arrested near the scene of an incident in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
'Like a tsunami had hit': Saskatoon woman pleas for return of father's ashes and guitar
A Saskatoon woman hopes some sentimental items — including her father's ashes — will be returned after they were stolen from her condo.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their cars
A Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
Regina
-
Expert witness testifies on proper medical procedures in Sylvester Ukabam trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Wednesday when an expert witness took the stand to speak on the proper procedural and examination practices of a gastroenterologist.
-
City spent more than $83K for temporary employee COVID-19 tests
A COVID-19 report presented at Regina city council Wednesday, shows the city spent $83,200 from October to mid-November.
-
Regina small businesses still impacted by pandemic
Small businesses in the city are still dealing with the fall out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier reports three deaths, 256 Nova Scotians in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlines
A registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
N.B. Liberals push for immediate expansion of vaccine passports
New Brunswick’s official opposition is pushing for Premier Blaine Higgs to immediately follow through on a pledge to make life “increasingly uncomfortable” for those choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
London
-
MLHU interim CEO made permanent since Mackie shifted from position in 2020
Since a division of power at the top of the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) in July 2020, that shifted Dr. Chris Mackie out of the CEO position, a permanent replacement has finally been found.
-
London, Ont. woman documents amazing weight loss journey while striving for new career
Christina Topic is on a mission to start a new career.
-
LHSC prepares to transfer patients to other hospitals as Omicron-fueled capacity crunch worsens
Stretched to its limit, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) plans to ask smaller hospitals in the region for relief.
Northern Ontario
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youth
NOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
Restaurants call for clarity from province on reopening guidelines
Restaurants Canada said restaurants in Ontario will need more time and clarity from the Ford government when indoor dining resumes.
-
Some students continue with online learning in Algoma
As a majority of students return to in-class learning this week, several parents with children attending public schools in Algoma District are opting for online instruction.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
Regional public health reports 4 new COVID-related deaths, no new outbreaks
The Region of Waterloo reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region elementary students getting rapid test kits by the end of the week
Elementary students across Waterloo Region who are attending in-person learning will be coming home with a pair of rapid tests this week.