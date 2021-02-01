VANCOUVER -- A crash that impacted commuters for hours Friday morning involved a man who was trying to walk across Highway 1, police say.

CTV News reached out to RCMP the day of the crash, but did not get a response until Monday morning.

In an email, Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services said the crash near the Grandview Highway exit involved a pedestrian.

The man in his 60s, who Halskov said was "of no fixed address," had been attempting to walk across the highway's six lanes when he was struck by a car.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remained Monday morning with critical injuries.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., and resulted in lane closures for nearly four hours. And when the scene was cleared, the backlog of traffic was enough that provincial officials warned through the DriveBC Twitter account that heavy delays could still be expected.

It appeared the crash occurred in the westbound HOV or left-most lanes, based on images from the scene.

A black car with significant damage to the windshield was parked by the barrier, and another car was stopped nearby.

Halskov said Port Mann Traffic Services is investigating the incident, but so far there is nothing "to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor."