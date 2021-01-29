VANCOUVER -- Drivers are warned to expect "heavy delays" due to a crash on Highway 1 near the border between Vancouver and Burnaby.

The Ministry of Transportation said the "vehicle incident" occurred in the westbound lanes just after the Grandview exit.

Emergency crews are at the scene, and the ministry urged those who rely on the route to "drive carefully," in a message posted on its DriveBC Twitter account.

A DriveBC post said the crash was blocking the HOV and left-most lanes. Drivers are asked to slow down and give first responders as much space as possible.

Few details are known about what happened so far.

Two cars were seen at the site of the crash, one of which had a damaged windshield. Several cracks and a hole could be seen in the centre of the glass.

No damage was visible on the second vehicle. Emergency crews from both Vancouver and Burnaby were called to the scene.

This article is developing and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for more.