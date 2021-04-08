VANCOUVER -- New information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has revealed that in late March the province reached a record percentage of positive COVID-19 test results, with children aged 10 to 14 showing the biggest share.

While less of them were tested than the week before, the percentage of children aged 10 to 14 years old who tested positive for the coronavirus soared to 20 per cent; older teens tested positive around 16 per cent of the time during the same week, Mar. 21 to 27, while children five to nine years old were at 12 per cent.

In its weekly COVID-19 Situation Report, the agency also noted that while the overall number of tests performed in the province increased only slightly from the week before, the percentage of positive tests that week “increased dramatically from 8.9 per cent to 12 per cent” compared to the week before.

“This is the highest per cent positivity since the start of the pandemic in B.C.,” wrote the report’s authors.

In Fraser Health, overall publicly-funded tests reached a positivity rate of 12.5 per cent and 14.9 per cent in Vancouver Coastal Health. The highest in the province was a test positivity of 16.7 per cent in the Northern Health Authority, with the Interior at 6.9 and Vancouver Island at 5.4.



Children and COVID variants

“What I’m hearing from pediatricians around Vancouver, Lower Mainland and B.C. in general, yes there are higher numbers of children that do have COVID and are diagnosed with COVID,” said UBC pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman. “This may be related to vaccinating older individuals but also may be related to variants we know are spreading much faster in the community.”

He’s urging parents whose children have even mild symptoms to be tested for the disease so that families know whether to isolate, but says so far children don’t appear to be getting sicker even though there are more of them catching the virus.

Goldman said despite concerns about the B.1.1.7 and P.1 making adults sicker, he hasn't seen evidence of that for younger patients.

“I am not aware of symptoms of the variants are causing much worse disease in children,” he said. “I do still hear children are not as sick as adults and to not need the same level of care as adults, but yes, there are higher numbers.”

From March 21 to 27, the CDC reported four more children under 19 admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. Of the 99,970 infections that week in B.C., 1,055 were under the age of 19.



Children are typically hospitalized with COVID

The reports are typically published on Wednesday afternoons and provide a summary of COVID-19 information, but has been criticized as being nearly two weeks out of date by the time the information is public.

The same report noted that since Jan. 22, the per capita level of infection has doubled in Fraser Health has doubled (from 70 to 150 cases per 100,000 residents) while it has more than tripled in Vancouver Coastal Health since Jan. 29 (from 53 to 160 cases per 100,000).