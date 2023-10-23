Unionized Safeway workers approve 'historic' contract with Sobeys

Weeks after voting to strike, unionized workers from Safeway and FreshCo Pharmacy locations across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have ratified a new contract with their employer.

In a news release Monday, United Food and Commercial Workers local 1518 described the agreement as "historic," noting the contract will add more than 300 full-time jobs and offer workers more flexibility in their schedules.

Employees are also receiving "the highest wage increases in decades," along with a "much-improved wage scale," union president Kim Novak said in the release.

UFCW 1518 didn't reveal the amount of the wage increases, but said the initial offer from Sobeys – the owners and operator of Safeway and FreshCo – included hikes of below one per cent.

The new contract came into effect on Sunday, according to the union.

In September, union members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, which would have impacted approximately 40 stores across the region that employ more than 3,000 workers.

Apart from grocery store employees, UFCW 1518 represents more than 26,000 workers in community health, hospitality, retail and other sectors across B.C.