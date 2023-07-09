Union holds rally as B.C. port strike enters second week

The union representing thousands of British Columbia longshore workers held a rally at Jack Pool Plaza in downtown Vancouver Sunday.

About 7,400 workers at more than 30 B.C. ports have been on strike since Canada Day over issues including pay and provisions related to maintenance work, contracting out and automation.

"We’ve stood up and said enough is enough, this is where the line in the sand is drawn,” said International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada first vice-president, and member of the bargaining committee, Pat Bolen.

The large crowd, which included striking longshore workers as well representatives from other unions, cheered in approval.

After talks stalled on Monday, the two sides were back at the negotiating table Saturday, supported by federal mediators. The association has accused the union of trying to “aggressively expand” its control of maintenance duties beyond what has been established for decades.

The BC Maritime Employers Association issued a statement on Saturday evening saying it met with the ILWU Canada and proposed a committee and independent arbitrator to make recommendations related to key sticking points around maintenance work.

Other issues on the table include concerns around pay, the cost of living and automation.

In its latest statement, the association said an arbitrator could make non-binding recommendations to help parties consider whether union members could perform some or all of the maintenance work in question.

It said their side also proposed increased benefits for casual tradespeople and more apprenticeships, but the union rejected the ideas.

“We believe a deal can be reached if ILWU Canada wants one,” the statement said.

The union did not release its position on the meeting, but its president addressed the situation in general during the rally.

“We do not want to negotiate in the media,” said Rob Ashton.

"We do not want the federal government to get involved in our business, we must force them to the table, we must tell them to come to the table and negotiate, not legislate,” he continued.

The union has repeatedly pointed to the record profits recorded by shipping companies during pandemic, saying it wants its piece of the pie.

"We are not asking for wages that are unrealistic,” said Bolen.

FOREST INDUSTRY SOUNDING THE ALARM

The B.C. forestry industry is the latest to voice its concerns over the ramifications of the strike.

“If you look at the cargo flowing through the Port of Vancouver, about 15 per cent of it is forest products,” said chief economist of the BC Council of Forest Industries, Kurt Niquidet.

He said they’ve been able to manage inventories so far, but the clock is ticking.

"If it goes on any longer we’re expecting to see some curtailments in production,” he said.

Niquidet said the strike could impact long standing international relationships.

"Japan and China, those are two major markets for us and they’re looking for reliable consistent supply,” he said.

“So if this goes on and disrupts those supply chains it can affect our reputation."

Business organizations and some politicians have publicly called for the federal government to bring in back-to-work legislation, but a representative from Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan’s office told CTV News Sunday they aren’t prepared to do that yet.

“We are not looking past the bargaining table, because the best deals are made at the table. Federal mediators will continue to support the parties in their negotiations until a deal is reached,” the representative said.

With files from The Canadian Press