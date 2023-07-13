Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike

    NEW | Firefighters battle suspected human-caused blaze in Victoria park

    Victoria firefighters spent the early hours of Thursday morning battling a large brush fire in a city park. "At first I thought it was my house on fire because the smoke was so thick," a neighbour tells CTV News. "I grabbed a hose and put a sprinkler out and then then went and woke up my neighbour."

    Fire crews were called to the Summit Park blaze at approximately 11:57 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a brush fire. (Dave Shortreed)

  • Nanaimo school fundraiser in need of donations

    Fresh Start, which gives Nanaimo schoolchildren in need school supplies and a haircut just before school starts, is in need of donations. The fundraiser is looking for new and used donations of backpacks, school supplies, clothing and books.

  • Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay

    A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

