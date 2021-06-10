VANCOUVER -- The union representing B.C.'s transit workers says its members can now wear orange on the job or tie ribbons to bus mirrors to show support for residential school survivors as part of an initiative that involved the province.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says requests from two locals in Metro Vancouver had the Coast Mountain Bus Company approving a five-day uniform policy exemption for orange T-shirts and ribbons.

The union says that in the community nearest the former Kamloops Residential School, transit operators represented by another local felt a responsibility to extend the orange shirt campaign for all of June as part of National Indigenous History Month.