'Unforgivable': Average of 2.4 black bears killed daily by B.C. conservation officers in August

A black bear, named Huckleberry by the North Shore Black Bear Society, was killed by conservation officers in 2020. (NSBBS/Nikki Simon) A black bear, named Huckleberry by the North Shore Black Bear Society, was killed by conservation officers in 2020. (NSBBS/Nikki Simon)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Scores of Westerners, including Canadians, fly out of Kabul

Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener