'Unexpected limited physician availability' closes emergency room in B.C. Interior
A hospital in the B.C. Interior was forced to close its emergency department because of a lack of staff Saturday, according to the local health authority.
South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, but Interior Health announced late Saturday afternoon that the facility's emergency department would close at 10 p.m. due to "unexpected limited physician availability."
The emergency room will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday, the health authority said, adding that those seeking emergency care can access it at Penticton Regional Hospital overnight.
Interior Health said other inpatient services at South Okanagan General Hospital will continue as normal during the closure.
"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," Interior Health said in a statement.
People who are unsure if an emergency room visit is needed can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit healthlinkbc.ca, the health authority said.
Staffing-related ER closures in the B.C. Interior have been less frequent in 2023, so far, than they were last year, but recruitment and retention of personnel remains a major challenge for the health-care system across the province.
In February, a presentation to Interior Health showed 13.7 per cent of health-care positions unfilled, up from the 5.1 per cent vacancy rate seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later that month, the provincial government announced plans to spend $1 billion over three years on recruiting and retaining new health-care workers as part of the latest B.C. budget.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.
Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Declining suicide rates in Europe may be linked to increased preventative initiatives: report
Within the last decade the total suicide rate among European nations have decreased, according to a new report that says increased suicide prevention initiatives may have helped bring down this death rate.
Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
Federal government, B.C. and Indigenous nation sign care co-ordination deal
The delivery of child and family services grounded in Indigenous culture and community was celebrated Friday in British Columbia's north Okanagan with the signing of the province's first care co-ordination services agreement.
Calgary
Body found at Citadel house destroyed by fire on Friday
A man's body has been found at the scene of a Friday fire in northwest Calgary.
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
Toffoli’s 2-goal effort leads Flames in 5-3 win over Sharks
Led offensively by two guys with Stanley Cup rings, the Calgary Flames kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Saturday.
Edmonton
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
Ukrainian newcomers taught about Canadian rights, rules to protect themselves
An information session for Ukrainian newcomers about their legal rights and regulations in Canada was held at MacEwan University on Saturday.
Toronto
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
Police seize 24 stolen vehicles from Halton Region destined for Dubai
Police have recovered 24 vehicles stolen from Halton Region in Morocco.
Undercover cops cleared in fatal shooting of armed suspect in Markham, Ont.
Two undercover police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after firing 45 bullets from their guns when faced with two armed suspects in Markham, Ont., killing one and seriously injuring another.
Montreal
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
About a dozen asylum seekers hoping to start a new life in Canada saw their plans hit a snag on Saturday afternoon when they learned an unofficial crossing between the Canadian and U.S. border no longer offered the safe passage they'd come to expect.
Montreal airport authority warns passengers about illegal taxi drivers
Illegal taxi drivers are posing a safety risk for passengers at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, says the city's airport authority (ADM).
Winnipeg
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
'Go out and have a laugh': Festival of Fools kicks off at The Forks
A beloved circus-themed event has returned to The Forks, offering free children's entertainment for Winnipeggers throughout spring break.
Saskatoon
'He is very well decorated': Sask. veteran turns 100, honoured by Legion for lifetime of service
The Saskatchewan Royal Legion celebrated one of its members reaching a major milestone this weekend.
Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
Regina
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
'We are so devastated': Couple asks for relative's ashes to be returned
Leah Radons and her husband Brian are hoping for the return of a loved one's ashes after they were stolen in Regina during a cross-Canada road trip.
'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina
Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city's central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.
Atlantic
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
NDP MP introduces bill to combat online hate speech
Incidents of online hate speech are on the rise and an NDP MP is introducing new legislation to stop it.
No injuries reported in 'small explosion' at Université de Moncton
Firefighters and police in New Brunswick responded to an explosion at a lab on the campus of the Université de Moncton Saturday morning.
London
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a 'high risk offender.'
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPP
A concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
London’s halls of higher learning packed with prospective students for open houses
London, Ont.’s halls of higher learning were jammed with prospective students Saturday. Both Fanshawe College and Western University held spring open houses.
Northern Ontario
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
W5
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Kitchener
-
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
-
Thirty robots went head to head, battling for machine supremacy at the University of Waterloo FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday.
-
A 'dill-icious' event took over THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener Friday night as Picklefest made its return.