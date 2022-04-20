UBC extending COVID-19 mask mandate again

B.C.'s mask mandate for indoor public spaces has been gone for more than a month, but the province's largest university has kept the requirement in place, and is now extending it further.

In a statement Wednesday, University of British Columbia President Santa J. Ono announced that mask mandates will remain in place at UBC's Vancouver and Okanagan campuses until at least June 30.

Ono and UBC Okanagan deputy vice chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack cited "further Omicron variants and increased case numbers" as reasons for extending the mask policy.

"Masks are a simple, but important, way to continue to provide all members of the UBC community with an added layer of protection," the officials said in their statement.

"They also provide an additional layer of protection for our most vulnerable among us."

The mandate applies to all indoor public spaces on both UBC campuses. More information on the university's COVID-19 rules and guidance can be found on its website.

"We appreciate that for many of us it has been a long period of adjusting and adhering to the health and safety protocols required to limit the spread of COVID-19, and while the pandemic is evolving, it is still very much with us," said Ono and Cormack.

"By continuing to follow measures such as wearing masks indoors in public spaces and staying home when sick, we can help keep ourselves and others safe."