VANCOUVER -- University of British Columbia board of governors chair Michael Korenberg stepped down Saturday amidst pressure from student groups and his colleagues for liking a number of tweets critics called racist.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Korenberg, who has served on UBC’s board since 2016, wrote that his “likes” on Twitter “supported regressive voices and took aim at thousands of brave individuals who are standing up against racism, hatred, and discrimination.”

“While I do not support violence of any kind, I understand how my actions created questions about who I am and what I believe in,” he wrote.

“To be clear, I support Black Lives Matter and I support the de-racialization of our educational institutions and our country.”

Today I stepped down as Chair of the Board of Governors of UBC. I owe all students, faculty and staff and all those who stand against all forms of discrimination, an apology. I do so with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/tDczgwvmbp — Michael Korenberg (@Mikey4493) June 21, 2020

It appears that student group UBC Students Against Bigotry was first to draw attention to Korenberg’s social media activity, which the group pointed out included “likes” of Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to reporting in the Ubyssey, the Tyee and Press Progress, Korenberg also liked a post by Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist, who called Black Lives Matter a paramilitary wing of the Democratic Party, then likened the movement to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

A group called UBC Students Against Bigotry first raised concerns about Korenberg’s social media activity. In an email to CTV News Vancouver, representatives of the group said it “was formed a year-and-a-half ago in response to the alarming number of hateful and discriminatory incidents taking place on our campus.”

The group said its members have been dissatisfied with the university’s response to their concerns.

UBC board vice-chair Sandra Cawley called Korenberg’s actions “deeply hurtful” in a statement, and wrote that “UBC has zero tolerance for racism and recognizes that real harm is created from both over and structural racism.”

Cawley will serve as interim chair.

B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education, Melanie Mark, added: “Our government and UBC are deeply committed to inclusion, justice and equality for all.”

Korenberg’s profile has been removed from the UBC website.

He is the founder of financial firm Wreath Group Holdings, where his profile describes him as a former executive officer of the Jim Pattison Group for two decades.

“I have stepped down because it is the right thing to do,” Korenberg wrote.

“Racism is real in our country and I want to be part of the solution.”