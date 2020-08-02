VANCOUVER -- Two firefighters with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both members were on holiday when they contracted the coronavirus, according to the City of Vancouver. It’s not clear if they were vacationing together.

The first firefighter tested positive July 30. The second, who was self-isolating following contact with the first, tested positive July 31.

One of those firefighters worked a shift before showing symptoms and may have exposed others to the virus.

An undisclosed number of people are currently in self-isolation.

"The crews who worked with that individuals are now in self-isolation and other staff were called in to cover," the city said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

The city says there is no risk to the general public, and emergency response will not be hindered.

VFRS is taking direction from various health authorities, including Vancouver Coastal Health.

"Firefighters wear protective equipment on all calls and VFRS has sufficient apparatus and staff on duty to respond to all emergencies," said the statement.