VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP were on scene Sunday morning at two house fires, both of which they say are suspicious.

Police and more than two-dozen firefighters responded to the fires just after 5 a.m. in Newton, on 76th Avenue near 126a Street.

“One house was under construction and was vacant,” reads a statement from Surrey RCMP.

“The second home was evacuated, and no one has been injured,” it continues.

Police say that several neighbouring homes were also evacuated out of caution, and that firefighters would be on scene “for some time.” Police will also remain to investigate.

Photos of the scene show that the home under construction was destroyed completely, while the lived-in home was partially damaged. Vehciles parked on both properties were also destroyed from the flames.

“Surrey RCMP investigators are on scene and are expected to continue their work in the area for several hours, which may affect commuter traffic,” reads the RCMP statement, released on Sunday at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477, and quote file number 2021-67336.