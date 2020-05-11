VANCOUVER -- One of the world’s most respected journalism associations has chosen CTV News Vancouver as the recipient of two of its coveted Edward R. Murrow Awards, named after the pioneering CBS broadcast journalist and war correspondent.

The Radio Television Digital News Association in Washington, D.C. announced Tuesday that CTV News Vancouver’s 2019 coverage of the spending scandal that resulted in the departure of the clerk and the sergeant-at-arms of the B.C. legislature is the winner of its award for Investigative Journalism in the international region, beating entries from news organizations across B.C., Canada and the rest of the world outside of the United States.

CTV’s investigation uncovered allegations of corruption and breach of trust at the legislature’s highest levels as well as evidence of a systemic lack of spending oversight throughout the B.C. government.

CTV News Vancouver has also been named the winner of the Edward R Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage in the international region, for a series of stories by CTV News at Six co-anchor Scott Roberts that exposed discreditable conduct on the part of senior officers at the Vancouver Police Department for their treatment of Const. Nicole Chan, a young member of the force who later took her own life.

Both of CTV News Vancouver’s winning international Murrow Award entries will go on to compete against the Murrow’s American regional winners later this year.